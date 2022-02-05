Pakistan Super League 2022, Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Within 24 hours after defeating Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi will be back on the field facing Multan Sultans in Match No. 13 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday. It is the second game of the double-header and a clear chance to carry on the winning momentum for the Zalmi.

Peshawar had a near-perfect game last night with a collective performance from their top five. Shoaib Malik top-scored with an unbeaten 52 off 28 balls as the side posted 173 runs on the board. Their bowlers then defended the total well despite Karachi skipper Babar Azam fighting until the end of the innings.

Peshawar won by nine runs in the end thanks to Mohammad Umar's stunning spell of 3/22. With this win, they have climbed to the fourth position in the points table and will be keen on climbing up the ladder.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, are playing after a break of a couple of days and are also sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have won all four of their matches thus far and have shown skill while batting first and bowling first both. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side look like the team to beat and the Zalmi certainly have a tough task ahead of them.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Match Details

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Match 13

Date and Time: February 5, 2022; 8 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

This will be the second game being played on the same surface and it might not be a high-scoring encounter. A score of around 160-170 will be enough for the team batting first. Given the way the trend has changed in the last few matches, captains shouldn’t mind batting first irrespective of the outcome of the toss.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Weather Report

As expected, skies will be clear throughout the day in Karachi. The temperature will be in the early 20s while humidity is expected to be around 67%. The wind will be blowing at 13 kmph which might keep things cool out in the middle for the players.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (WK), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (C), Mohammad Umar, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Sohaib Mazsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, David Willey, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Match Prediction

The Multan Sultans are coming fresh off a break and have momentum on their side. Though Zalmi won the previous game, they still have a few loopholes which the Rizwan-led side will look to exploit.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win the match

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Live Telecast Details

TV - Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming - Sony LIV

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Hazratullah Zazai score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far