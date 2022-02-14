Pakistan Super League 2022, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 22 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 sees Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi have won three games out of seven so far. They have six points to their name. They faced Karachi Kings in their previous encounter and defeated them comprehensively.

After being asked to bat first, the Zalmi batters did well as they posted 193 in their 20 overs. What followed was an impressive performance from their bowlers as they restricted the Kings to 138 to win the game by 55 runs.

Quetta Gladiators have also won three games out of seven. They have six points under their belt and sit above Zalmi, thanks to a superior net run rate. They lost to Lahore Qalandars in their previous game.

The Gladiators only managed to score 141 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat by the Qalandars, losing seven wickets in the process.

The bowlers then struggled to pick up wickets as the Qalandars chased down the total in the 18th over to win the game by eight wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details:

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 22, Pakistan Super League 2022

Date and Time: February 15, 2022, Tuesday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is a good one for batting. The bowlers go on a journey on missing their mark as the batters can hit through the line throughout their innings.

Fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Lahore is expected to range between 9 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Contributions from the Hazratullah Zazai (52) and Mohammad Haris (49) at the top of the order helped them post 193 on the board. Salman Irshad and Wahab Riaz picked up two wickets apiece as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Haris (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt

Quetta Gladiators

Iftikhar Ahmed scored 52 but lacked support from the other batters as they only managed to score 141 in their 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard but only managed to pick up two wickets as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi are coming off a win in their previous fixture whereas the Gladiators suffered a heavy loss in their last game. Both sides are placed in the bottom half of the table and need to turn the tables quickly.

Peshawar Zalmi have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward by beating the Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday.

Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi to win this encounter.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

