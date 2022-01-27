Pakistan Super League 2022, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Quetta Gladiators will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. The National Stadium in Karachi will host this encounter.
Quetta Gladiators will be led by former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. He guided them to the PSL title in 2019 but had disappointing seasons in 2020 and 2021 as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Gladiators will be hoping for a much-improved performance in the upcoming edition of the PSL.
The batting lineup consists of Ahmed, Umar Akmal and Shimron Hetmyer. Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and veteran Sohail Tanvir will lead the pace-bowling department. Shahid Afridi will miss out on a few games as he tested positive ahead of their opening game.
Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, has put in a strong squad for the seventh edition of the PSL. Wahab Riaz has been handed the responsibility of leading the team and he will be looking to lead the side by example over the next few weeks.
Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Sherfane Rutherford form a formidable batting unit. The experience of Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik will help them in the long run. Riaz will be leading the bowling attack and it remains to be seen how far they will go in the competition.
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details:
Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 2, Pakistan Super League 2022
Date and Time: January 28th 2022, Friday, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report
The pitch at the National Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The spinners will play a major role while bowling on this surface as it might get slower as the game progresses.
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Forecast
Temperatures in Karachi are likely to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius. We expect a full game as there is no rain predicted on Friday.
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable XIs
Quetta Gladiators
Probable XI
Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), James Faulkner, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Ghulam Mudassar
Peshawar Zalmi
Probable XI
Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul, Arshad Iqbal
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction
The Peshawar Zalmi have a strong batting lineup and if their batters start going, it will be hard for the Gladiators to stop them. It will be a good contest between the bat and the ball as both teams have some exciting players on their side.
Peshawar Zalmi look a more settled unit at the moment and are expected to come out on top on Friday.
Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi to win this encounter.
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi live telecast details and channel list
TV: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sony LIV
