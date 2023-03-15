Pakistan Super League 2023, Eliminator 1, Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Thursday, March 16. The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The United, led by Shadab Khan, had a chance to take part in the Qualifier. But Multan Sultans’ win against Quetta Gladiators pushed them to third in the table. They finished with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.708, courtesy of six wins from 10 matches.

They will go into the game after back-to-back defeats at the hands of Lahore Qalandars and Zalmi. Against the Zalmi, Shadab Khan’s men lost by 13 runs after failing to chase down 180.

The Zalmi, on the other hand, finished fifth in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.452. They became the first team to score 240 or more in back-to-back T20I innings, but ended up on the losing side both times against Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans.

They didn’t have their skipper Babar Azam in their last league game due to illness. The skipper is now expected to return in the Eliminator 1. The Zalmi will be high on confidence after beating the United on Monday in Lahore.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details:

Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator 1, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: March 16, 2023, Thursday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

Lahore’s pitch hasn’t been kind to the team batting second. Hence, chasing shouldn’t be the preferred option for teams. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable XIs

Islamabad United

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Peshawar Zalmi

Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Haseebullah Khan (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

Both teams are pretty equally matched, but United have a slightly stronger bowling attack compared to their opponents. The United will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: Islamabad United to win the match.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Poll : Babar Azam to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes