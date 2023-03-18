Pakistan Super League 2023, Final, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans are set to face each other in the final of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Saturday, March 18. The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, suffered a couple of batting collapses in run-chases against Islamabad United and the Sultans, but they put up a clinical showing with the bat in the Eliminator 2 against Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi on Friday, March 17.

After being asked to chase down 172, the Qalandars romped home with seven balls to spare. Mirza Tahir Baig became the Player of the Match after he scored 54 runs off 42 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Zaman Khan and Rashid Khan also picked up two wickets apiece.

The Sultans, on the other hand, finished second in the league stage. They will be high on confidence after beating the Qalandars by 84 runs in the Qualifier. After opting to bat first, the Sultans racked up a decent score of 160 for the loss of five wickets.

Kieron Pollard smashed his way to 57 off 34 with one four and six sixes. Thereafter, they bowled the Qalandars out for 76 in 14.3 overs. Sheldon Cottrell picked up three wickets. Usama Mir also accounted for two scalps. All the other bowlers picked up one wicket apiece.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details:

Match: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Final, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: March 18, 2023, Saturday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The pitch in Lahore has been a sporting one thus far. But it has favored the team batting first. Chasing teams have faltered in seven out of eight matches.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Weather Forecast

There will be a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain in Lahore on Saturday, which could lead to interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Probable XIs

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars

Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

The team batting first won in all three matches between the Sultans and the Qalandars in PSL 2023. The trend should remain the same even in the final.

Prediction: The team, batting first, to win the match.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

