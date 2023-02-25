Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 14, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans are set to lock horns in Match No.14 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Sunday, February 26. The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, have been exceptional thus far in the tournament. They are sitting on top of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.722, the best among all teams.

The Sultans began with a one-run defeat to defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the tournament opener. But since then, they have won four matches in a row and stamped their authority in the championship.

However, having played all their matches in Multan, it remains to be seen how they will turn up outside their home ground.

The Kings, on the other hand, are struggling in the bottom half of the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.364. After losing three matches in a row, the Kings won against the Qalandars. However, a three-run defeat to the Sultans again pushed them back to fifth in the table.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Match 14, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: February 26, 2022, 2:30 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi has been an excellent one for batting. The bowlers need to be on their toes as batters can play their shots on the up.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be hot with temperatures around the 31-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Probable XIs

Karachi Kings

Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Umar, Imran Tahir, Akif Javed.

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match Prediction

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings have had contrasting fortunes thus far in the competition. The Sultans will go into the match as the favorites.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win the match

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Poll : James Vince to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes