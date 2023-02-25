Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 15, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi are set to face each other in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Sunday, February 26. The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, started their campaign with a one-run win over Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans. But a hefty 67-run loss at the hands of Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings pushed them back.

However, Lahore Qalandars made amends by securing a 63-run win against Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators. Afridi became the Player of the Match after returning with impressive figures of 4-0-22-3.

Peshawar Zalmi, captained by Babar Azam, have blown hot and cold so far in PSL 2023. They are yet to win back-to-back games in the tournament. They are precariously placed fourth in the table with a net run rate of -1.137.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details:

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 15, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: February 26, 2022, Sunday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

Lahore is set to host its first match of the tournament and there’s little idea how the pitch will behave. Historically, the venue has produced some high-scoring affairs. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures hovering around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-30s.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi

Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Dasun Shanaka, Wahab Riaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, and Arshad Iqbal.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

The pitch in Lahore has historically been good for batting. Both teams have power-packed batting lineups and the team, batting second, may end up winning.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

