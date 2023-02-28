Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 17, Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings are set to face each other in Match No.17 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Wednesday, March 1. The match will take place at the Pindi Cricket Club in Rawalpindi.

The Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, haven’t had the best of runs in the tournament thus far. They started with a two-run win over Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings, but have lost three out of four matches since then.

Placed fifth in the points table, their net run rate of -1.332 is the second-worst after Quetta Gladiators’ -1.977. They will go into the game after losing to Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars by 40 runs.

The Kings, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.862. A win in their next game will take them to the third spot by displacing the Qalandars.

They will be high on confidence after beating table-toppers Multan Sultans by 66 runs in their previous game. After asking their opponents to chase down 168, the Kings bowled the Sultans out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Match Details:

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Match 17, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: March 1, 2023, Wednesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Pindi Cricket Club, Rawalpindi

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

The venue in Rawalpindi is set to host its first match of the tournament. Hence, nothing much is known on how the track would behave. Fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Weather Forecast

There is a minimum chance of rain and temperatures will be around the 16-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Saad Masood, Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal

Karachi Kings

Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Musa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akif Javed

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction

Both Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi have strained to find their feet in the tournament. But having beaten the Kings earlier in the tournament, the Zalmi will have the psychological advantage.

Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi to win the match.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

