Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 18, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators are set to face each other in Match No.18 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Thursday (March 2). The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, were languishing at the bottom of the table after losing to the Karachi Kings by 67 runs. But the team has won three matches in a row and moved to the top, displacing Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans.

The Qalandars got their net run rate up to +1.470 after beating Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United by 110 runs on Monday (February 27). David Wiese became the Player of the Match after he picked up three wickets and scored 12 off six.

The Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, are tottering at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.977. They will go into the game after losing to Islamabad United by 63 runs.

After being asked to chase down 221, the Gladiators were bowled out for 157 in 19.1 overs. Mohammad Hafeez and skipper Sarfaraz scored 48 and 41 respectively, but their efforts went in vain.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 18, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: March 2, 2023, Thursday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch in Lahore has been an absolute belter and bowlers won’t have much room for error. Another high-scoring game at the Gaddafi Stadium seems to be in store.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Weather Forecast

There is a minimum chance of rain on Thursday. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark and playing conditions will be fairly pleasant.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Aimal Khan

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match Prediction

The Qalandars are in red-hot form and have been unstoppable thus far on their home ground in Lahore. The Gladiators haven’t found their feet and the Qalandars will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win the match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

