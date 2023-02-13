Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 2, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi are set to face off in Match No. 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Tuesday, February 14. The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Kings have undergone a few changes in their setup ahead of the upcoming PSL. Imad Wasim, who led them to glory for the first time in 2020, is back as skipper after Babar Azam moved to the Zalmi. Shoaib Malik is also back at the Kings after spending a few seasons with the Zalmi.

Sharjeel Khan remains at the top of the order and is most likely to open alongside Australia’s Matthew Wade. James Vince had a brilliant outing in the inaugural ILT20 and his role will be important. Their bowling attack is also power-packed with the likes of Mohammad Amir and Imran Tahir in it.

The Zalmi, on the other hand, are set to take the field under new skipper Babar Azam, who replaced Wahab Riaz as captain. The 28-year-old Babar is the leading run-scorer in the history of the PSL and is also the only batter to have scored over 2000 runs in the tournament.

Mohammad Haris has shown a lot of promise and has also broken into the national team. Left-hander Saim Ayub also has loads of potential. Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell add plenty of firepower to the middle-order. Their bowling attack isn’t worth undermining either.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details:

Match: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 2, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: February 14, 2023, Tuesday, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi has been an excellent one for batting. Bowlers may not have a lot to work with. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable XIs

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade, James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (C), Qasim Akram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

Both teams have strong batting lineups and it’s hard to pick a winner. The chasing team should be able to come up trumps in the upcoming game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

