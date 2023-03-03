Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 20, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans are set to lock horns in Match No.20 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Saturday, March 4. The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, are currently placed on top of the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.367. They will go into the game after beating Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs.

The Qalandars were struggling at 50 for the loss of seven wickets in 9.3 overs, but Sikandar Raza’s unbeaten 71-run knock helped them post 148. Thereafter, they restricted the Gladiators to 131.

The Sultans, captained by Mohammad Rizwan, on the other hand, will be playing after a six-day break. They are placed second in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.844 courtesy of four wins from six matches.

They lost to Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings by 66 runs in their previous match. After being asked to chase down 168, the Sultans were bowled out for 101 in 16.3 overs. The Sultans lost their 10 wickets for 60 runs after a 41-run opening stand between Rizwan and Shan Masood.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match Details:

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Match 20, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: March 4, 2023, Saturday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The pitch in Lahore has been an excellent one for batting. Scores of even around the 200-run mark may not be safe for teams. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 23-degrees Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Sam Billings (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Anwar Ali, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match Prediction

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans have been the two standout teams in the tournament. Both teams have strong batting lineups and are more than capable of chasing down targets.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

