Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 21, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators are set to lock horns in Match No.21 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Sunday, March 5. The match will take place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United, captained by Shadab Khan, are placed third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.184. They will go into the game on the back of a win against Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings by six wickets on Friday, March 3.

Azam Khan was named the Player of the Match after he scored 72 runs off 41 balls. United chased down 202 with four balls to spare. Shadab was excellent with the ball as he conceded only 21 runs in his four overs.

The Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.768, the worst among all the six teams in the tournament.

The Gladiators had a great chance of beating Lahore Qalandars in their previous game after reducing them to 50 for seven in 9.3 overs. But they ended up losing the match by 17 runs after Sikandar Raza played a match-winning knock.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details:

Match: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 21, Pakistan Super League 2023.

Date and Time: March 5, 2023, Sunday, 07:30 pm IST.

Venue: Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Pitch Report

Rawalpindi's pitch has been an excellent one for batting. A high-scoring match should be on the cards. Islamabad United chased down 202 on Friday, showcasing the true nature of the surface. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark, with humidity around the 50% mark.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Probable XIs

Islamabad United

Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Mubasir Khan, Rumman Raees.

Quetta Gladiators

Yasir Khan, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match Prediction

Islamabad United are in red-hot form after their stupendous run-chase against the Kings on Friday. They are firm favorites for their next game against the Gladiators.

Prediction: Islamabad United to win the match.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv.

