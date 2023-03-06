Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 22, Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings are set to lock horns in Match No.22 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Monday (March 6). The match will take place at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

The Kings, led by Imad Wasim, are pretty much in a do-or-die situation going into their last two matches of the league stage. They are placed fifth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.437. They will go into the game after losing to Islamabad United by six wickets.

Wasim has been exceptional, having scored 329 runs at an average of 164.50 and picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.22. But to his sheer dismay, he hasn’t got much support from others.

The Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, are struggling at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.580. They will go into the match after losing to Islamabad United by two wickets in their previous game.

The Gladiators put up a decent score of 179 for six on the back of half-centuries from Mohammad Nawaz and Najibullah Zadran. Islamabad United held their nerves and chased down the target with three balls left in their innings.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match Details:

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Match 22, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: March 6, 2023, Monday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Rawalpindi has been an excellent one for batting. Bowlers aren’t going to have a lot of room for errors. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 20-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 30s. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Probable XIs

Quetta Gladiators

Yasir Khan, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq

Karachi Kings

Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Andrew Tye, Tabraiz Shamsi

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction

The Gladiators have completely struggled to find their feet in the tournament. The Kings, on the other hand, will be desperate to secure victory and stay alive in the competition.

Prediction: Karachi Kings to win the match.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

