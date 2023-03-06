Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 23, Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars are set to lock horns in Match No.23 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Tuesday, March 7. The match will take place at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

The Zalmi, led by national skipper Babar Azam, are placed fourth in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.896. They will go into the game after beating Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings by 24 runs on March 1.

After being put in to bat first, the Zalmi racked up a decent score of 197 on the back of half-centuries from Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan and Rovman Powell. Thereafter, Aamer Jamal and Azmatullah Omarzai picked up three wickets apiece for the Zalmi to restrict the Kings.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, have already made their way through to the playoffs. They are sitting pretty on top of the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.321 courtesy of six wins from seven games.

They will go into the match after beating Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans by 21 runs. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan won the Player of the Match award after he finished with figures of 4-0-15-3.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details:

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 23, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: March 7, 2023, Tuesday, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Rawalpindi is an excellent one for batting. Bowlers may not have a lot of room for error. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

The Qalandars have been in brilliant form, having lost only one match in the tournament. The Zalmi, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold and the Qalandars shouldn’t have troubles beating them.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win the match.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

