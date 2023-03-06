Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 24, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Islamabad United and Multan Sultans are set to lock horns in Match 24 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Tuesday, March 7. The match will take place at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, have started to struggle a bit in recent times. After dominating at their home ground in Multan, the Sultans have lost two back-to-back matches. They are currently placed third in the Pakistan Super League 2023 table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.568.

The Sultans will go into the game after losing to the Lahore Qalandars by 21 runs in their previous match. After opting to bat first, the Qalandars racked up a score of 180 for the loss of nine wickets. The Sultans could only manage to score 159 for seven in their run-chase.

Islamabad United, captained by Shadab Khan, have already made their way through to the playoffs, but are yet to cement their spot in the top two. They are placed second in the Pakistan Super League 2023 standings with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.093.

They will go into the match after beating Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators by two wickets in their previous game. Fazalhaq Farooqi was named the Player of the Match award after he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-25-3.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Details

Match: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Match 24, Pakistan Super League 2023.

Date and Time: March 7, 2023, Tuesday, 07:30 pm IST.

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

Rawalpindi's pitch has been a great one for the batters and the bowlers need to be on their toes to avoid being punished. Teams should look to field first after winning the toss.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Weather Forecast

There isn’t any chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark, while the humidity will be in the 20s.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Probable XIs

Islamabad United

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Prediction

The Multan Sultans have struggled in their last couple of games and Islamabad United aren’t expected to make it any easier for them. United will go into this Pakistan Super League 2023 match as favorites.

Prediction: Islamabad United to win the match.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv.

