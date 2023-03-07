Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 25, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Peshawar Zalmi and the Quetta Gladiators are set to lock horns in Match 25 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Wednesday, March 8. The match will take place at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

The Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, are currently placed at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of -1.344. On March 6, they halted their five-match losing streak in the Pakistan Super League 2023 after beating the Karachi Kings by four wickets.

Martin Guptill was named the Player of the Match after he scored an unbeaten 86 off 56 balls with the help of nine fours and four sixes. On the back of his knock, the Gladiators chased down 165 with one ball to spare after being in trouble early on.

The Zalmi, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the Pakistan Super League 2023 table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.509. They defeated Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars by 35 runs in their previous match on Tuesday.

After asking the Qalandars to chase down 208, the Zalmi restricted them to 172 in 19.4 overs. Their win also meant that Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings became the first team to be shown the door of elimination in the championship.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details:

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 25, Pakistan Super League 2023.

Date and Time: March 8, 2023, Wednesday, 07:30 pm IST.

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Rawalpindi has been an excellent one for the batters, so a high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Fielding first should be the way forward for the team winning the toss.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 20s. There is no chance of rain.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Quetta Gladiators

Omair Yousuf, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Umar Akmal, Dwaine Pretorius, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Prediction

The Gladiators will know that a defeat in this game would knock them out of the Pakistan Super League 2023. As a result, they are expected to come out firing on all cylinders and will go into this game as favorites.

Prediction: Quetta Gladiators to win the match.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv.

