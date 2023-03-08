Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 26, Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars are set to lock horns in Match No.26 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Thursday, March 9. The match will take place at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, are placed at the top of the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.938. They have already made their way through to the playoffs, but are yet to cement their spot in the top two.

The Qalandars will enter the game on the back of a defeat against Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi by 35 runs on Tuesday. After being asked to chase 208, they were bowled out for 172 in 19.4 overs.

Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, have had an impressive campaign thus far. They are placed second in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.036. They will go into the game after beating Multan Sultans by two wickets.

Faheem Ashraf won the award for Player of the Match after he scored an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls with five fours and two sixes. On the back of his knock, Islamabad United chased down 206 with a ball to spare.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details:

Match: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 26, Pakistan Super League 2023.

Date and Time: March 9, 2023, Thursday, 07:30 pm IST.

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

Rawalpindi's pitch has been an excellent one for the batters. Bowlers are unlikely to have a lot of room for error. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be fairly pleasant, with temperatures around the 24-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Probable XIs

Islamabad United

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Rumman Raees, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Shawaiz Irfan, Sam Billings (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

Both teams have strong bowling attacks and are capable of defending low scores. The Qalandars have some of the tournament's best bowlers in their ranks and they won’t mind defending.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv.

