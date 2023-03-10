Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 27, Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans are set to lock horns in Match No.27 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Friday, March 10. The match will take place at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, are placed third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.473. They started the tournament with four wins in five matches while playing at their home ground in Multan.

But the Sultans have lost three matches in a row outside home and are in a bit of a trouble. They will go into their next game after losing to Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United by two wickets on March 7.

The Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, would be disappointed after not being able to beat the Quetta Gladiators despite posting a colossal target of 241 for the opponents to chase down. Babar Azam scored his maiden PSL hundred, but his efforts went in vain.

The Zalmi, in the meantime, have a chance of cementing their spot in the top two if they beat the Sultans in their next match. If the Zalmi lose, they will find themselves in a tricky position going into their last league match.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Match Details:

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Match 27, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: March 10, 2023, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

Rawalpindi's pitch has been an excellent one for the batters. A high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark throughout the duration of the match. The humidity will be in the mid-40s.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Match Prediction

The Zalmi have blown hot and cold in the tournament. The eight-wicket defeat to the Gladiators would have put a dent to their confidence. The Sultans should halt their three-match losing streak against the Zalmi.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win the match.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

