Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 28, Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans are set to lock horns in Match No.28 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Saturday, March 11. The match will take place at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

The Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, have a slender chance of advancing to the playoffs. They have won two matches in a row and need to win their last to have any chance of making it through to the next round. They are placed fifth in the table with six points and a net run rate of -1.120.

They desperately need to improve their net run rate as well. However, they will be high on confidence after Jason Roy’s unbeaten 145 helped them beat Peshawar Zalmi in their previous game.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, are already through to the playoffs, but have a lot to play for on Saturday. A win against the Gladiators would take them to second place in the points table.

The Sultans will enter the game having beaten Peshawar Zalmi in their previous match. Rilee Rossouw smashed the fastest hundred in the history of the PSL and helped his team chase down 243 with five balls to spare.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Match Details:

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, Match 28, Pakistan Super League 2023.

Date and Time: March 11, 2023, Saturday, 07:30 pm IST.

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The pitch in Rawalpindi is expected to be a nightmare for bowlers, who won't have much room for error. Teams have reached the 200 mark without having to break a sweat. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will be in the 30s.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Probable XIs

Quetta Gladiators

Martin Guptill, Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Akmal (wk), Mohammad Nawaz (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Aimal Khan.

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Match Prediction

Both teams chased down targets in excess of 240 in their previous games and will be high on confidence. The chasing team should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv.

