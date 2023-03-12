Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 29, Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi are set to lock horns in Match No. 29 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Sunday, March 12. The match will take place at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

The United, led by Shadab Khan, are currently placed third in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.500. Although they have already made their way through to the playoffs, they have big incentives to gain going into the game against the Zalmi.

If the United secure victory, they will cement their spot in the top two and will face Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars in the Qualifier. But if they lose, they will face Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator and have to win three matches in a row to win the title.

The Zalmi, on the other hand, are already through to the playoffs. Regardless of the outcome in their next game, they will face either Multan Sultans or the United in the first Eliminator. The United will go into the game after losing to the Qalandars by 119 runs.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details

Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 29, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: March 12, 2023, Sunday, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The pitch in Rawalpindi has been a bowler’s graveyard. The match between the Sultans and Gladiators aggregated a stunning 515 runs. It’s a no-brainer that teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 30s.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable XIs

Islamabad United

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Peshawar Zalmi

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

The United will be high on confidence, although they lost their previous game. The Zalmi, meanwhile, failed to defend scores of 240 and 242 in back-to-back games. On recent form, the United will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: Islamabad United to win the match.

