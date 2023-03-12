Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 30, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings are set to lock horns in Match No.30 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Sunday, March 12. The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The upcoming game in Lahore is an inconsequential one since the fate of both teams have already been decided. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Qalandars have cemented their spot at the top of the table, while the Kings were earlier knocked out of the championship.

The Kings are currently placed at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.358. A win would make sure they don’t finish as cellar dwellers. The Kings have lost some close games and that hasn’t helped their cause by any means.

The Qalandars, in the meantime, have 14 points to their name with a net run rate of +1.494. They will be pretty high on confidence after handing Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United a defeat by a massive margin of 119 runs.

Fakhar Zaman became the Player of the Match after he scored 115 runs off 57 balls with the help of eight fours and as many sixes. After putting 226 for five on the board, the Qalandars bowled United out for 107 in 15.1 overs.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Details:

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Match 30, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: March 12, 2023, Sunday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has hosted four matches thus far in PSL 2023 and all of them were won by the team, batting first. Hence, going by numbers, teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 30s.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings

Adam Rossington (wk), Matthew Wade, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Muhammad Musa

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction

When the Qalandars and the Kings met the last time, the team batting first (Kings) won the match. Lahore has also favoured the team, batting first in all four matches of PSL 2023. Moreover, the Kings have also won both their matches while batting first.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : Imad Wasim to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes