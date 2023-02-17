Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 6, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators are set to lock horns in Match 6 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Saturday, February 18. The contest will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, got off to a horrendous start in this year's Pakistan Super League. They lost to Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans by nine wickets on Wednesday (February 15) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Ihsanullah’s five-wicket haul restricted them to 110 in 18.5 overs after being sent in to bat first. Barring Jason Roy, who scored 27 runs off 18 balls with three fours and a six, none of the Gladiators’ batters stepped up. The Sultans chased down the target with 39 balls to spare thanks to Rilee Rossouw’s unbeaten 78 off 42 balls.

The Kings, captained by Imad Wasim, have struggled as well. They are placed fifth in the Pakistan Super League 2023 table, having lost both their matches so far. After their defeat against Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi, they lost to Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United by four wickets on Thursday (February 16).

After being sent in to bat first, the Kings racked up a decent score of 173 for seven on the back of Haider Ali’s 45-ball 59. United chased down the target with 10 balls to spare after Colin Munro’s 58 and Azam Khan’s 44.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 6, Pakistan Super League 2023.

Date and Time: February 18, 2022, Saturday, 07:30 pm IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium has been pretty good for batting and bowlers won’t have a lot of room for errors. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being and playing conditions will be pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Probable XIs

Karachi Kings

James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Amir.

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match Prediction

Karachi Kings had a good chance chance to win in their first two matches of this year's Pakistan Super League, but somehow failed to secure victory. They will be looking to get on the board against the Gladiators, who looked out of sorts against the Sultans.

Prediction: Karachi Kings to win the match.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv.

