Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 9, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi are set to cross swords with each other in Match No.9 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Monday, February 20. The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, started their campaign with a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans. But they made an incredible comeback by beating Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi by six runs in their next game.

Martin Guptill was the star of the show for them on Saturday after he became the first batter to score a hundred in the ongoing edition of the PSL. The Gladiators, however, need to take care of their net run rate, which is at -1.199.

The Zalmi, on the other hand, beat Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings by two runs to get their campaign underway. But then, table-toppers Sultans handed them a hefty 56-run defeat on February 17.

After being asked to chase down 211, Saim Ayub scored a half-century, but his efforts went in vain. Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja said that both Mohammad Haris and Ayub have the potential to open the batting for Pakistan in T20Is.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details:

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 9, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: February 20, 2022, Monday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The pitch at National Stadium in Karachi has been decent for the batters. Bowlers may not have a lot of room for errors. Batting second should be the preferred option for teams.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-60s.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable XIs

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Peshawar Zalmi

Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

The Gladiators won their previous game, but they need to sort out a few issues, both in their batting and bowling departments. The Zalmi will go into the game as favorites, although not by a big margin.

Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi to win the match.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

