Pakistan Super League 2023, Qualifier, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will lock horns in the Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Wednesday, March 15. The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, were the standout team in the league stage after finishing on the top of the table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.915. They were the first team to advance to the playoffs and cement their place in the top two.

The Qalandars' last league game against Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings, which they lost by 86 runs, was inconsequential. Skipper Shaheen also rested himself, keeping in mind the rest he needed before the all-important playoffs.

The Sultans, on the other hand, started their campaign with four wins in five matches at their home ground in Multan. But thereafter, they went on a three-match losing streak. Mohammad Rizwan’s men made a comeback with a four-wicket win after chasing down 243 against Peshawar Zalmi.

Ahead of their last league game, the Sultans needed a win to go from third to second in the points table. Instead of crumbling under pressure, they defeated Quetta Gladiators by nine runs to push Islamabad United to third in the table.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match Details:

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Qualifier, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: March 15, 2023, Wednesday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has heavily favored the team batting first. Chasing teams have lost all six matches thus far in the tournament. Spinners are most likely to play a part.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant, with temperatures around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-30s.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, David Wiese (c), Shane Dadswell, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans

Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match Prediction

In both the league matches between the Sultans and the Qalandars, the team batting first came up trumps. Also, numbers at the Gaddafi Stadium show that chasing teams have struggled at the venue.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

