Pakistan T20 Cup Live Cricket Score: Match 9 and 10 Preview, Probable XI, Pitch Report & Points Table

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 54 // 17 Oct 2019, 14:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sarfaraz Ahmed

The 16th edition of Pakistan's National T20 Cup started at the Iqbal Stadium at Faisalabad on Sunday, 13th October. The tournament, that ends on 24th of this month, is being played during a break in Pakistan’s domestic first-class tournament, the 2019-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The tournament consists of six teams - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Northern, Sindh, Central Punjab, and Southern Punjab.

Central Punjab’s Ahmed Shehzad is the leading run-getter with 171 runs, which includes a blistering knock of 111 not out. Awais Zia is at the second spot with 164 runs. In the bowling department, Mohammad Mohsin of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leads the wicket-takers tally with eight wickets at an impressive average of 11.62

Pitch Report

Five of the last eight games have recorded successful run-chases. However, chasing under the lights has proved to be difficult. The Faisalabad pitch, although dry and flat, isn't simple to score on and the trend will most likely continue.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be gloomy and can result in a delayed start.

Points Table (as of 16th October)

Points Table

9th Match

Balochistan v Southern Punjab (Pakistan) at Faisalabad - Oct 17, 2019

In the ninth match of the 16th edition of the Pakistan National T20 Cup, Balochistan will face Southern Punjab in the first match on Thursday. Balochistan leads the points table having a better net run-rate than second-place Sindh. Both teams have four points after three games. While Southern Southern Punjab are at the fourth place with one win and one loss.

Balochistan Previous Match

Fatigue can be a huge factor as Balochistan played the second match on Wednesday and will take the field first on Thursday. Balochistan defeated Central Punjab yesterday by 27 runs.

Advertisement

Batting first, half-centuries from Awais Zia (56) and Bismillah Khan (51) helped Balochistan post a competitive 165-run target. Fahim Ashraf took three wickets for 33 runs, claiming the important scalp of Awais Zia. In reply, Ahmed Shehzad played a patient knock of 52 runs in 41 balls and gave a good start to Central Punjab alongside Babar Azam (30). However, three wickets from Amad Butt and two each from Umar Gul and Yasir dented central Punajb’s hopes of a late flourish at the end of their innings to secure a win.

Probable XI

Balochistan will not like to change their winning combination despite some of their underperforming stars.

XI- Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan (wk), Haris Sohail (c), Imran Farhat, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Umar Gul, Akif Javed

Southern Punjab previous match

In their last match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, Southern Punjab chased down 155, winning by four wickets and nine balls to spare.

Batting first, an unbeaten half-century lower down the order from Khushdil Shah (56*) and 45 runs from Mohammad Rizwan helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cross the 155-run mark. In reply, Southern Punjab were saved by a swashbuckling knock of 42 runs in 17 balls from Wahab Riaz late in the innings to help them win. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Mohsin took three wickets. An all-round performance from Pakistan national Wahab Riaz 42 runs and three wickets gave Southern Punjab a much-needed victory to open their account.

Probable XI

Southern Punjab are also expected not to change their winning combination.

XI- Shan Masood (c), Umar Siddique (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Sami Aslam, Saif Badar, Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan Sr, Zahin Mahmood, Umaid Asif.

Squads

Balochistan

Haris Sohail (captain), Imran Farhat (vice-captain), Akif Javed, Ali Shafiq, Amad Butt, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan (wicketkeeper), Hussain Talat, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Talha, Shahbaz Khan, Taimur Khan, Umar Gul and Yasir ShahPakistan

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Sami Aslam (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Abbas (subject to fitness), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Irfan (LLS), Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umaid Asf, Umer Siddique, Wahab Riaz and Zahid Mahmood

10th Match

Northern (Pakistan) v Sindh at Faisalabad - Oct 17, 2019

In the tenth match of the 16th edition of the Pakistan National T20 Cup, Northern (Pakistan) will face Sindh in the second match on Thursday. Northern (Pakistan) occupies the third spot having a better net run-rate than Southern Punjab (Pakistan). Both teams have two points each.

Northern (Pakistan) previous match

Northern faced a disappointing defeat against Central Punjab by four wickets.

In a high scoring thriller, Central chased the 223-run target set by Northern with one ball to spare. Batting first, 93 runs in 35 balls from Asif Ali and a fifty by Mohammad Nawaz propelled the team to 222 in 20 overs. Fahim Ashraf took three wickets giving away 44 runs in the process. In reply, Ahmed Shehzad came out all-guns-blazing and scored an unbeaten 111 runs off 63 deliveries to grab all the limelight. Imad Wasim took three wickets for 38 runs but that couldn’t stop Central Punjab’s batsmen from chasing down a huge score.

The experienced bowling line-up of Northern couldn’t live up to its expectations.

Probable XI

Despite the loss, Northern (Pakistan) are most likely to go in with the same combination.

XI- Umad Amin, Naved Malik, Rohail Nazir (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Imad Wasim (c), Sohail Tanvir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf.

Sindh previous match

Sindh defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs in Match seven of the tournament yesterday.

Batting first, Sindh scored 176 runs in their 20 overs. Ahsan Ali scored 64 runs in 37 balls and gave a healthy start to Singh along with fellow opener Khurram Manzoor. All five bowlers took one wicket each. In reply, despite a 70-run knock off 43 deliveries by Mohammad Rizwan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could only manage 168 runs in 20 overs. No other batsman could complement Rizwan as the second-highest score by them was 28 by Israrullah. Anwar Ali claimed three wickets.

Probable XI

Sindh will go in with the same combination which has helped them to occupy the second position in the points table.

XI- Abid Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Ahsan Ali, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Anwar Ali, Kashif Bhatti, Mirza Ahsan Jameel, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan.

Squads

Northern

Imad Wasim (captain), Umar Amin (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Naveed Malik, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Zaid Alam

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Asad Shafiq (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mirza Ahsan Jameel, Mohammad Hasnain, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sohail Khan, and Waleed Ahmed