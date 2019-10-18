Pakistan T20 Cup | When and where to watch, schedule, points table and squads

Stars like Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam are a part of this tournament

The 16th edition of the Pakistan National T20 Cup is currently being underway with the league round coming to an end on the 22nd of October. Six teams, namely Balochistan, Northern Pakistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southern Punjab and Central Punjab are participating in this tournament.

This tournament is taking place amid the break in the first-class cricket season of Pakistan, and a lot of big names from Pakistan like Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Ahmed Shehzad are taking part in this season of the Pakistan National T20 Cup.

Here's all you need to know about the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2019-20 -

Pakistan National T20 Cup - How, when and where to watch

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Online: YouTube Live Streamings

Pakistan National T20 Cup - Schedule & Points Table

You can check the complete schedule of Pakistan National T20 Cup 2019-20 here.

You can check the updated points table of Pakistan National T20 Cup 2019-20 here.

Squads

Balochistan

Haris Sohail (captain), Imran Farhat (vice-captain), Akif Javed, Ali Shafiq, Amad Butt, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan (wicketkeeper), Hussain Talat, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Talha, Shahbaz Khan, Taimur Khan, Umar Gul and Yasir ShahPakistan

Central Punjab

Babar Azam (captain), Ahmed Shehzad (vice-captain), Ahmad Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali (subject to fitness), Kamran Akmal, Nasim Shah, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Naseem, Salman Butt, Umar Akmal, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood and Zafar Gohar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

M Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Israrullah, Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Ilyas, Musaddiq Ahmed, Umer Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan JR, and Irfanullah Shah

Northern

Imad Wasim (captain), Umar Amin (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Naveed Malik, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Zaid Alam

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Asad Shafiq (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mirza Ahsan Jameel, Mohammad Hasnain, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sohail Khan, and Waleed Ahmed

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Sami Aslam (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Abbas (subject to fitness), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Irfan (LLS), Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umaid Asf, Umer Siddique, Wahab Riaz and Zahid Mahmood