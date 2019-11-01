Pakistan Tour of Australia: Pat Cummins vs Mohammad Abbas - A look at the men leading the teams’ pace attacks

Mohammad Abbas (L) and Pat Cummins (R)

Pakistan has arrived in Australia to begin their Tour with a 3-match T20I series from 3rd November 2019. The second leg of the Tour would see the teams play two Test matches in Brisbane and Adelaide, on 21st and 29th November, respectively.

The visitors have selected a mix of experience, youth, and plenty of talent in the team with the highlight being three teenagers included in the squad in one of the toughest places to come.

The series is expected to be decided by the fast bowlers. Pakistan’s pace attack will be spearheaded by Mohammad Abbas while Pat Cummins is expected to lead the charge for the hosts.

The two individuals have very different bowling styles, but have had a big impact for their teams. The Aussie hits the deck hard, bending his back well, generating exceptional bounce and bowling regularly at 150 kmph. The Pakistani medium pacer, however, is a classic swing bowler who focuses more on moving the ball in the air at a decent pace of around 130 kmph.

Compared to Abbas, Cummins is a veteran of the game and much will be expected of him considering he’s playing at home. This Tour could be the making of Abbas as it would be the biggest test in his nascent international career.

Bowling Figures Comparison

Pat Cummins is currently the best test match bowler with a rating of 908 whereas Abbas ranks tenth with 770 rating points. Pat Cummins also figures seventh on the best all-rounders list while standing at fourth in the ODI bowlers list.

Having played 25 Tests, Pat Cummins has taken 123 wickets at an average of 21.45 whereas Abbas has scalped 66 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 18.87.

The Aussie’s best bowling figures in the longest format is 6/23 in an inning and 10/62 per match. Abbas has played lesser number of Test matches but has impressed many with his best bowling figures of 5/33 in an innings and 10/95 in a match.

In the 50-over format, Cummins has taken 96 wickets in 58 matches at an average of 27.11 and a strike rate of 5.14 whereas Abbas, on the other hand, has played only three one dayers with only one international wicket to his name.

In the shortest format, the Pakistani has failed to impress so far with 20 wickets in 24 matches and a poor economy of 8.35. Cummins has been impressive with 89 wickets in 74 matches with a career best of 4/16.

Form Guide

Cummins had a dream Ashes campaign in England where he claimed 29 wickets in 5 Tests. Australian pitches are his favourite as they always have something for fast bowlers, especially who hit the deck hard.

Abbas has performed well in the past under similar circumstances and pitches. His style of bowling will get assistance in Australia as there is always something for swing bowlers. However, his sub-130s pace can be a bit of an issue if he is not disciplined with his line and length.

The 29-year-old Abbas will have Imran, Shaheen and teenagers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Musa supporting him in the tough Australian terrain. The hosts have named Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Billy Stanlake, and Kane Richardson supporting Cummins in the pace department.

Considering both teams' forms, the series is set to be competed evenly.