Warm-up game to precede the two Tests as Pakistan announce schedule for Sri Lanka tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday, June 20, announced the schedule of their team's tour of Sri Lanka next month. Pakistan will play a couple of Test matches against the Islanders as part of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

The first Test will commence at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on July 16 and will end on July 20. The two teams will later move to Colombo for the second Test at the Singhalese Sports Club from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan last played at the Singhalese Sports Club in 2014 when they lost to Sri Lanka by 105 runs. They have played a total of six Tests at this venue with one win, one loss and four draws.

Babar Azam and his men are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka on July 9 as Pakistan will play a two-day warm-up match on July 11 and 12 ahead of the Test series. The venue for the warm-up game is yet to be decided. There won't be any limited-overs fixtures during this tour as reports suggested earlier.

Pakistan toured Sri Lanka last year to play a two-match Test series which ended 1-1 at Galle. Pakistan chased 342 in the first Test to script the highest chase in a Test at Galle before the hosts bounced back with a thumping 246-run win in the second Test.

Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka 2023: Schedule and Squads

July 11 & 12 – Warm-up game

July 16-20 – First Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

July 24-28 – Second Test at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

Pakiatan support staff: Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital content manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur)

