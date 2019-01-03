×
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19, 2nd Test: Hosts in control on Day 1 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
14   //    03 Jan 2019, 22:27 IST

The South African pacers bowled out Pakistan for 177
Thanks to a superb bowling effort and some good batting by Aiden Markram, hosts South Africa ended the first day of the 2nd Test match against Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town in control.

The South African pacers blew away the Pakistani batting lineup once again, bowling them out for 177. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Shan Masood provided some resistance for Pakistan, but it wasn't nearly enough. In reply, South Africa ended the day on 123 for 2.

South African captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great start for the hosts as Dale Steyn dismissed Fakhar Zaman for 1 with a rip snorter of a bouncer.

Vernon Philander dismissed Imam-ul-Haq with a review. Before the drinks break, Duanne Olivier dismissed Azhar Ali to put the Pakistan batting under tremendous pressure at 19 for 3.

Shan Masood looked the most solid player with his defensive technique. Asad Shafiq, meanwhile, played some attacking strokes before Kagiso Rabada dismissed him for 20 runs. Shafiq and Masood had added 32 runs for the 4th wicket.

Olivier then dismissed Babar Azam at the score of 54. Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Masood took Pakistan to lunch at 75 for 5.

After the lunch break, Sarfraz played some aggressive shots along with Masood. The latter was dismissed for 44 through a brilliant catch by Quinton de Kock. The two had added 60 runs for the 6th wicket.

Captain Sarfraz continued to take the attack to the bowlers, reaching his half century off 67 balls. He was eventually dismissed for 56, but it was another disappointing performance by the Pakistani tail as they were bowled out for 177. Mohammad Aamir remained not out on 22. 

Olivier took 4 wickets for South Africa, while Steyn took 3 and Rabada picked up 2.

After the tea break, South African openers Markram and Dean Elgar got the team off to a flying start, notching up the 50-run partnership in no time. Mohammad Aamir then dismissed Dean Elgar for 20 runs, after he had helped add 56 runs for the opening wicket.

Markram showed his class with some imperious stroke play and reached his half century off 64 balls. He was dismissed off the last ball of the day by Masood for 78 runs. Hashim Amla and Markram had added 67 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Brief scores: South Africa 123 for 2 in 30 overs (Aiden Markram 78, Hashim Amla 24*, Mohammad Aamir 1/24) trail Pakistan 177 in 51.1 overs (Sarfraz Ahmed 56, Shan Masood 44, Duanne Olivier 4/48, Dale Steyn 3/48) by 54 runs. 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
