Pakistan vs Australia, 2023 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The 10th and final warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will see Pakistan lock horns with Australia. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be hosting this contest on Tuesday (October 3).

Pakistan suffered a five-wicket loss against New Zealand in their first warm-up fixture. It was a high-scoring affair and the Asian side failed to fire in unison.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a mammoth 335 on the board, thanks to contributions from Babar Azam (80), Mohammad Rizwan (103) and Saud Shakeel (75). What followed was a disappointing performance from their bowlers as the Kiwis chased down the total in 43.4 overs with five wickets in hand.

It was another damp day in Thiruvananthapuram as relentless rain resulted in a shortened game between Australia and the Netherlands. The game was reduced to 23 overs per side but it couldn’t be completed as the rain had the final say. The Aussies, however, were very impressive in the shortened game.

Batting first, Steven Smith opened the batting and scored 55 which helped them post 166 on the board for the loss of seven wickets. Defending it, Mitchell Starc was brilliant with the new ball and picked up a hat-trick. The Dutch side was 84/6 in the 15th over before rain arrived.

Pakistan vs Australia Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs Australia, Match 10, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2023

Date and Time: October 3 2023, Tuesday, 2 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Pakistan vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting here as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark and fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Tuesday.

Pakistan vs Australia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hyderabad is expected to range between 22 and 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Pakistan vs Australia Probable XIs

Pakistan

Squads

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir

Australia

Squads

Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Sean Abbott

(Note: All players in the squad can participate since it is a practice match).

Pakistan vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia were good with both the bat and the ball in their game against the Netherlands and will be looking for some more game time on Tuesday. Pakistan, on the other hand, weren't at their best in their last game and might struggle against the mighty five-time World Cup champions.

Prediction: Australia to win this warm-up fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

(Note: The game starts at 2 pm IST but the coverage starts at 12.30 pm IST.)

