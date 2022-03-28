Pakistan vs Australia, ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in a three-match ODI series starting on March 29, Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan last played an ODI series in July 2020 against England, where they were steamrolled 0-3 away from hom. With the 2023 World Cup on the way, Pakistan will be keen to strengthen all three departments ahead of the mega event.

Australia, meanwhile, will miss Steve Smith, who complained of a niggle and has been replaced by Mitchell Swepson in the squad. Smith joins the list of players who are missing the white ball series - Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan, while Aaron Finch will captain the visitors.

Head-to-head record: Pakistan vs Australia in ODIs

Australia and Pakistan have played 104 ODIs so far, with Australia winning 68 and losing 32. Three contests ended without a result. It could be a close battle between the two teams in the three upcoming clashes.

Pakistan vs Australia, ODI Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

March 29: 1st ODI

Pakistan vs Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 3:30 PM.

March 31: 2nd ODI

Pakistan vs Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 3:30 PM.

April 2: 3rd ODI

Pakistan vs Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 3:30 PM.

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the Pakistan vs Australia, ODI Series here.

Pakistan vs Australia, ODI Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action of the series on Sony Six HD and Sony LIV in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Pakistan vs Australia, ODI Series:

Australia: Foxtel, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports.

Pakistan: PTV Sports.

India: Sony Six and Sony LIV.

UK: Sky Sports Cricket.

RoW: ICC.tv.

Pakistan vs Australia, ODI Series 2022: Squads

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa.

