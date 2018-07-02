Pakistan vs Australia T20I Stats: Shoaib Malik becomes first male cricketer to play 100 T20Is

Aadya Sharma

Stanlake's best T20I figures helped Australia end their winning streak

Billy Stanlake's unchanged spell of 4-0-8-4 helped Australia thump Pakistan by nine wickets in the T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, bringing an end to Pakistan's winning streak in the shortest format. The 23-year-old pacer's new ball performance restricted Pakistan to a meager 116 in 19.5 overs, which the combination of Aaron Finch and Travis Head chased down in less than 11 overs.

Here are the numbers from the game:

1 - Shoaib Malik became the first male player to make 100 T20I appearances. He went past his former teammate, Shahid Afridi's record - who played 99 games. Jenny Gunn (104) and Suzie Bates (101) played more than 100 games in Women's T20I cricket.

2 - Billy Stanlake's 4-0-8-4 are the second-best figures by an Australian in T20Is. James Faulkner's 5-27 against Pakistan in 2016 are still the best figures.

2 - Before the game, Pakistan were joint-second with England and Ireland for the most consecutive wins. Afghanistan leads the charts with 11 consecutive wins in T20Is.

8 - Pakistan's eight-match winning streak in T20Is came to an end with the nine-wicket loss to Australia.

9 - Australia's longest losing streak came to an end with the win.

55 - It is Pakistan's biggest defeat in terms of balls remaining in T20Is. The previous record was 51 balls remaining, versus South Africa in 2007.

65 - Australia's win today, in 65 balls, when chasing a target is their second-quickest in all non-truncated T20Is. In 2007, Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden hunted down 102 in 62 balls, versus Sri Lanka at Cape Town.

68 - Aaron Finch became the first Australian player to score 68 runs in a T20I match. Now, the lowest score never made by an Australian is now 78.

1563 - Days since Pakistan last beat Australia in a T20I. The win came back in March 2014.