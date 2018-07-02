Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pakistan vs Australia T20I Stats: Shoaib Malik becomes first male cricketer to play 100 T20Is

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
730   //    02 Jul 2018, 19:14 IST

CRICKET-AUS-PAK
Stanlake's best T20I figures helped Australia end their winning streak

Billy Stanlake's unchanged spell of 4-0-8-4 helped Australia thump Pakistan by nine wickets in the T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, bringing an end to Pakistan's winning streak in the shortest format. The 23-year-old pacer's new ball performance restricted Pakistan to a meager 116 in 19.5 overs, which the combination of Aaron Finch and Travis Head chased down in less than 11 overs.

Here are the numbers from the game:

1 - Shoaib Malik became the first male player to make 100 T20I appearances. He went past his former teammate, Shahid Afridi's record - who played 99 games. Jenny Gunn (104) and Suzie Bates (101) played more than 100 games in Women's T20I cricket.

2 - Billy Stanlake's 4-0-8-4 are the second-best figures by an Australian in T20Is. James Faulkner's 5-27 against Pakistan in 2016 are still the best figures.

2 - Before the game, Pakistan were joint-second with England and Ireland for the most consecutive wins. Afghanistan leads the charts with 11 consecutive wins in T20Is.

8 - Pakistan's eight-match winning streak in T20Is came to an end with the nine-wicket loss to Australia.

9 - Australia's longest losing streak came to an end with the win.

55 - It is Pakistan's biggest defeat in terms of balls remaining in T20Is. The previous record was 51 balls remaining, versus South Africa in 2007.

65 - Australia's win today, in 65 balls, when chasing a target is their second-quickest in all non-truncated T20Is. In 2007, Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden hunted down 102 in 62 balls, versus Sri Lanka at Cape Town.

68 - Aaron Finch became the first Australian player to score 68 runs in a T20I match. Now, the lowest score never made by an Australian is now 78.

1563 - Days since Pakistan last beat Australia in a T20I. The win came back in March 2014.

Tri-series in Zimbabwe 2018 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Shoaib Malik Billy Stanlake
What Pakistan, Australia and Zimbabwe stand to gain from...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Pakistan second T20I Preview: Pakistan look...
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first T20I preview: Hosts up against...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Australia end Pakistan's T20I winning...
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for from the tri-series in Zimbabwe
RELATED STORY
What Australia need to do to win the Tri-series
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Pakistan are the favorites to win the T20...
RELATED STORY
Wobbly Aussies face another trial by spin
RELATED STORY
Pakistan name strong group for Zimbabwe tour
RELATED STORY
Pakistan ease past depleted Zimbabwe in T20 opener
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Match 1 | Yesterday
PAK 182/4 (20.0 ov)
ZIM 108/10 (17.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 74 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
Match 2 | Today
PAK 116/10 (19.5 ov)
AUS 117/1 (10.5 ov)
Australia win by 9 wickets
PAK VS AUS live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Australia
ZIM VS AUS preview
Match 4 | Wed, 04 Jul, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Pakistan
ZIM VS PAK preview
Match 5 | Thu, 05 Jul, 08:00 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Fri, 06 Jul, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Australia
ZIM VS AUS preview
Final | Sun, 08 Jul, 08:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us