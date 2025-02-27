Pakistan vs Bang, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Two of the most underwhelming teams of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are set to collide as Pakistan cross swords with Bangladesh.The penultimate match of Group A is scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi on February 27.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh are out of the tournament. The two sides have underperformed massively, losing against New Zealand and India, respectively in their last matches. However, there would be pride at stake for both Asian sides.

Before the match, let's look at a detailed preview of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy clash.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2025 Champions Trophy match details

Match: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 9, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025

Date and Time: February 27 (Thursday), 2:30 p.m. IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The Rawalpindi Stadium is known as a good track, aiding pacers and batters equally. The ball comes on nicely as the match progresses but pacers have assistance early on. The pitch report will be telecast live just before the toss (2 p.m. IST).

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The Australia vs South Africa match in Rawalpindi was washed out due to persistent rain. Rain probability of 70% is expected for this match, which could reduce it from a 50-overs-a-side affair.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted XIs

Pakistan

Babar Azam, Imam-Ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh vs Pakistan live streaming details and telecast channel list

India Star Sports, Sports18 (TV) and JioHotstar (Live streaming)

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV, T Sports (TV) and Toffee (Live streaming).

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports (TV), Myco and Tamasha (Live streaming).

