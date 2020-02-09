Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020: Twitter reacts as 16-year-old Naseem Shah becomes the youngest to take a Test hat-trick

Naseem Shah broke Alok Kapali's long-standing record

Pakistan's upcoming fast bowler Naseem Shah, who turns 17 next week, has become the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in Test match cricket. Shah achieved this feat during the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

With this achievement, he broke Alok Kapali's record for being the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in the longest format of the game. The Bangladeshi player took a hat-trick when he was 19 versus Pakistan in Peshawar.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship match, Bangladesh batted first and posted 233 runs on the board riding on Mohammad Mithun's fifty. Shah could only pick a single wicket in the first innings. In reply, Babar Azam and Shan Masood recorded a century each to guide Pakistan to a score of 445 runs.

The visitors got off to a good start in their second innings as some fine batting from Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque drove them to 124/2. During the closing moments of the third day's play, it seemed like Bangladesh would curtail Pakistan's lead further; however, Naseem's onslaught has now left them facing an innings defeat.

The 16-year-old fast bowler first sent Shanto back to the pavilion on the fourth ball of the 41st over. He then trapped Taijul Islam in front of the stumps before completing his hat-trick by dismissing Mahmudullah. To make matters worse for Bangladesh, Yasir Shah rattled the stumps of Mohammad Mithun to leave the visiting team reeling at 126 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the second innings.

Shah has figures of 4/26 in his unbelievable bowling spell of 8.2 overs and Twitter has gone berserk over his spell. Here are some of the best tweets on the hat-trick.

AND ITS A HATRICK !!!!!! Naseem Shah you beauty 😍😍😍 youngest bowler ever in the history of cricket to take a hatrick & what a moment to watch this live!!!! #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/V4nhPCCx4k — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) February 9, 2020

Naseem Shah hat-trick moment from stands! People were rooting for him chanting "Hat Trick Hat trick" and the moment he took the wicket all went crazy from players to crowd for him.



Video Credits: Mirza Ahmed#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/4k9n7TvomU — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) February 9, 2020

☝️ Najmul Hossain Shanto

☝️ Taijul Islam

☝️ Mahmudullah



Hat-trick for Naseem Shah! 🔥 #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/dVlKZUP9Zl — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2020

Naseem Shah becomes the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick (16 years & 359 days)



5th Test hat-trick for Pakistan and first since 2002:



Wasim Akram v SL in 1999 (twice)

Abdul Razzaq v SL in 2000

Mohammad Sami v SL in 2002

Naseem Shah v BAN in 2020#PAKvBAN — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) February 9, 2020

What a special talent Naseem Shah is 👌 Brilliant hat trick 🇵🇰 Future prospect Insha Allah.#PAKvsBAN — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) February 9, 2020

Naseem Shah: a five-fer in Karachi, a hat-trick in Pindi. The boy looks all right. #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/QC0MK1zbnw — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) February 9, 2020

Pakistan's Naseem Shah had immense courage to bowl in a warmup match just 24 hours after losing his mother during his maiden Test tour. and in his 4th Test becomes youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in Tests. Incredible performance for an Incredibly talented bowler. 👏 #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) February 9, 2020

Its a HAT TRICK for the young Naseem Shah! Woah man, a 17 year old pacer getting a test hat trick? Welcome to land of Sarfaraz Nawaz and Jalal Ud Din and Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis and Imran Khan and Shoaib Akhtar 💚 #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/hXz2R5iwgf — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) February 9, 2020

While the Bangladesh juniors are having an excellent day so far, the seniors aren't quite up to it. Young Naseem Shah has again highlighted the fast bowling crop they seem to harvest. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2020

Happy for Naseem Shah. He has an x-factor about him and will almost always impact the game at some point with his pace, skill and control.#hat-trick. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 9, 2020