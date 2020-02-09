Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020: Twitter reacts as 16-year-old Naseem Shah becomes the youngest to take a Test hat-trick
Pakistan's upcoming fast bowler Naseem Shah, who turns 17 next week, has become the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in Test match cricket. Shah achieved this feat during the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.
With this achievement, he broke Alok Kapali's record for being the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in the longest format of the game. The Bangladeshi player took a hat-trick when he was 19 versus Pakistan in Peshawar.
In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship match, Bangladesh batted first and posted 233 runs on the board riding on Mohammad Mithun's fifty. Shah could only pick a single wicket in the first innings. In reply, Babar Azam and Shan Masood recorded a century each to guide Pakistan to a score of 445 runs.
The visitors got off to a good start in their second innings as some fine batting from Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque drove them to 124/2. During the closing moments of the third day's play, it seemed like Bangladesh would curtail Pakistan's lead further; however, Naseem's onslaught has now left them facing an innings defeat.
The 16-year-old fast bowler first sent Shanto back to the pavilion on the fourth ball of the 41st over. He then trapped Taijul Islam in front of the stumps before completing his hat-trick by dismissing Mahmudullah. To make matters worse for Bangladesh, Yasir Shah rattled the stumps of Mohammad Mithun to leave the visiting team reeling at 126 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the second innings.
Shah has figures of 4/26 in his unbelievable bowling spell of 8.2 overs and Twitter has gone berserk over his spell. Here are some of the best tweets on the hat-trick.