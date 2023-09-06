Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch history and ODI records

The first match of the Super Fours stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 will see Pakistan take on Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, September 6.

Pakistan will have a huge home crowd supporting them. They finished at the top in Group 'A' with three points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +4.760 in two games.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, started their campaign with a loss against Sri Lanka but managed to defeat Afghanistan by a margin of 89 runs in the next game to qualify for the Super Fours.

Ahead of the much-awaited fixture, here's a look at the pitch history of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore ODI records & stats

Fireworks at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore [Getty Images]

Situated in the north-east part of the country, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has hosted two games at the Asia Cup 2023 so far. The fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be the last game at the venue in this tournament.

Teams batting first have generally fared better on the ground. Across the 66 ODIs played in Lahore, teams batting first have won 34 times as compared to 30 wins recorded by teams that batted second in a game.

Expand Tweet

The captain winning the toss may opt to bat first. Here are some vital stats you need to know from previous games hosted by this stadium:

Matches played: 66

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 30

Matches tied: 1

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 139* - Ijaz Ahmed (PAK) vs. India, 1997

Best bowling figures: 6/49 - Lance Klusener (SA) vs. Sri Lanka, 1997

Highest team total: 375/3 - Pakistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2015

Lowest team total: 79 - Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 2009

Highest successful run-chase: 349/4 - Pakistan vs. Australia, 2022

Average first innings score: 255

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch report

Generally, the venue has offered good wickets for batters. In both the two games at the venue in this tournament, teams batting first have recorded scores above 290.

While there isn't a huge amount of turn on offer, pacers might gain some movement with the new ball, especially under the lights. Anything above 300 should be a par score in the first innings.

The pitch report for the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the captains come out for the toss.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Last ODI match

Mohammed Nabi went berserk vs Sri Lanka in Lahore [Getty Images]

Sri Lanka managed to pull off a miraculous win over Afghanistan in the last ODI played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Owing to Kusal Mendis' 92 runs, Sri Lanka posted a total of 291/8 in the first innings.

In the second innings, Afghanistan needed to chase down the total within 37.1 overs in order to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR) massively and qualify for the Super Fours.

While Kasun Rajitha's four-wicket haul made it quite difficult for the Afghans, Mohammed Nabi's fantastic knock of 65 (off 32) kept his side in the hunt. Rashid Khan then took the game right time the end before his side was one big hit away.

However, Dhananjaya de Silva's two wickets in the 38th over wrapped things up for Sri Lanka in a dramatic fashion as they knocked out Afghanistan to book their berth in the Super Fours.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 291/8 (Kusal Mendis 92, Gulbadin Naib 4/60) beat Afghanistan 289/10 (Mohammed Nabi 65, Kasun Rajitha 4/79) by 2 runs.