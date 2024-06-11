Pakistan vs Canada, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Pakistan will be up against Canada in a do-or-die match in the 2024 T20 World Cup today (June 11). The Men in Green have lost both of their opening games in the mega event. A defeat against Canada will end their campaign in the group stage itself.

On the other side, Canada can boost their chances of a top-2 finish in the Group A standings by defeating Pakistan. The Canadian side will be high on confidence, having defeated Ireland in their last game.

Before the first-ever T20 World Cup clash between Pakistan and Canada starts, here's a short preview for this Group A battle.

Pakistan vs Canada, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Pakistan vs Canada, Match 22, 2024 T20 World Cup

Date and Time: June 11, 10.30 am local time (8 pm IST)

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Pakistan vs Canada probable XIs

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi.

Canada

Shreyas Movva (wk), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Dillon Heyliger, Saad bin Zafar (c), Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui and Jeremy Gordon.

Pakistan vs Canada pitch report

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch has been bowler-friendly. Scoring runs is quite difficult here. Anything around 130 should be a par score in the first innings.

Pakistan vs Canada weather forecast

There is 0% chance of rain during this 2024 T20 World Cup match. The temperature will stay around 22 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels are predicted to be approximately 51% in the morning.

Pakistan vs Canada live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (TV), Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports (TV), Myco and Tamasha (Live streaming)

Canada: Willow TV.

