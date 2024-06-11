Pakistan vs Canada, 2024 T20 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India, the US and Canada 

Pakistan will take on Canada in match number 22 of the ICC Men’s 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday, June 11. The Group A match is a must win encounter for Pakistan after their losses to the United States of America (USA) and India.

After being stunned by the US in the Super Over, Babar Azam and co. suffered a six-run loss against India from a commanding position, for which they have only themselves to blame. Bowling first under helpful conditions for their pacers, Pakistan knocked over India for 119 in 19 overs. In the chase, they were well placed at 80-3 after 14 overs. However, Mohammad Rizwan’s dismissal led to a collapse and India sneaked home to victory.

Canada will be no pushovers for Pakistan. After going down to the United States by seven wickets, they registered an impressive 12-run win over Ireland. Batting first, they put up 137-7 as Nicholas Kirton top-scored with 49 off 35. In the chase, they held Ireland to 125-7 as Jeremy Gordon and Dillon Heyliger picked up two scalps each.

Pakistan vs Canada, 2024 T20 World Cup telecast channel list in India, the US and Canada

In India, the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Canada 2024 T20 World Cup match can be followed on Star Sports network channels.

As per information obtained from the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Canada World Cup clash will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

In the US and Canada, the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Canada World Cup match will be available on WillowTV - a 24x7 live cricket channel. As per the website of WillowTV, the channel is available on satellite and cable networks for a monthly subscription fee and as part of sports packages as well.

Pakistan vs Canada, 2024 T20 World Cup live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Canada Men’s 2024 T20 World Cup match can be followed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

The live streaming of the match can be watched for free on the mobile app. However, if fans want to follow the game live on the website, they must purchase a paid subscription if they don’t have one already.

No specific details are available regarding the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Canada match in the United States and Canada.

