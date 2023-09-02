Pakistan vs India, Asia Cup 2023: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele pitch history and ODI records 

The stage is set for the high-octane clash between Team India and Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup. The much-awaited contest is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Saturday, September 2.

While the two rivals only go up against each other during multinational tournaments since 2012, they more often than not put up classic matches that enthrall fans all around the globe.

A jam-packed full house in Pallekele is also expected for this encounter. As the iconic rivalry is about to add a new chapter on Saturday, we take a look the at pitch history of Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele ODI records & stats

Bangladesh players before their match at the Pallekele Stadium [Getty Images]

Situated in the city of Kandy, the Pallekele Stadium has hosted a total of 34 one-day internationals thus far. Teams batting second have won 19 of those encounters, while 14 matches have been won by teams who batted first.

With the way matches have played out here over the years and the high chances of rain, the captain who wins the toss will be looking to bowl first on Saturday. The average score batting first in ODIs at this venue has been 245.

Here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by Pallekele:

Matches played: 34

Matches won by teams batting first: 14

Matches won by teams batting second: 19

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 162 - Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) vs. Sri Lanka, 2022

Best bowling figures: 6/31 - Mitchell Johnson (AUS) vs. Sri Lanka, 2011

Highest team total: 363/7 - South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 2018

Lowest team total: 70 - Zimbabwe vs. Sri Lanka, 2022

Highest successful run-chase: 314/6 - Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan, 2022

Average first innings score: 245

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele pitch report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka [Getty Images]

More often than not, the surface at Pallekele offers ideal conditions for batting. While the track played on the slower side in the previous game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the curator is expected to make a much more lively surface, which might be fruitful for both batters and pace bowlers.

The pitch report for the Pakistan vs India Asia Cup match in Pallekele will be telecasted a few minutes before the toss takes place.

It is pertinent to note that there are high chances of rain interrupting the game, especially after 4:00 p.m. IST.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele last ODI match

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in the last game at Pallekele [Getty Images]

The Pakistan-India clash will be the second game at Pallekele in the Asia Cup 2023. The first game at the venue saw a battle between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

After opting to bat first under the sun, Bangladesh could only make 164 in 42.4 overs. Najmul Shanto, who scored 89 runs off 122, was left stranded as he lost his partners in clusters.

Matheesha Pathirana, who was playing his maiden Asia Cup game, starred with the ball and took 4/34.

In reply, the hosts easily got over the line, despite losing both openers early on. Sadeera Samarawickrama played a mature innings of 54, while Charith Asalanka (62*) hit the winning runs in the 39th over to help Sri Lanka win the encounter by five wickets.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 165/5 (Charith Asalanka 62*, Shakib Al Hasan 2/29) beat Bangladesh 164/10 (Najmul Shanto 89, Matheesha Pathirana 4/34) by 5 wickets.