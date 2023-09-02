Pakistan vs India, Asia Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The third match of the Asia Cup 2023 will see Pakistan lock horns with their arch-rivals India at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 2.

Pakistan got off to a perfect start at the Asia Cup 2023. They thumped Nepal in their opening game by 238 runs. Pakistan batted first against Nepal and posted a mammoth 342 on the board, thanks to brilliant tons from skipper Babar Azam (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109*). The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Nepal on 104 to win the game, with Shadab Khan finishing with four scalps.

India, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday. Their last international assignment was in Ireland but most of their key players didn’t participate. With all the players returning to the squad, they certainly start as the favorites heading into this edition of the Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are back in the squad after a long injury layoff but the former won’t be available for the first two games as he is yet to recover fully.

Pakistan vs India Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs India, Match 3, Group A, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: September 2 2023, Saturday, 3 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pakistan vs India Pitch Report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The pacers may get some movement with the new ball in the initial phase of the match but the surface settles as the game progresses. Building partnerships will be the key here.

Pakistan vs India Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Saturday in Pallekele, with temperatures expected to hover between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs India Probable XIs

Pakistan

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami/Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan vs India Match Prediction

Pakistan will be gunning for a win after beating Nepal comprehensively in their opening game. A refreshed and rejuvenated Indian side will also be looking to start their competition on a winning note.

Considering India's 7-5 edge over Pakistan in the ODI format Asia Cups, they have the slight upper hand heading into this blockbuster battle.

Prediction: India to win this clash of the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

