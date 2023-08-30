Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023: Multan Cricket Stadium pitch history and ODI records

The inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2023 will see Pakistan take on Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday, August 30. It will be the only game played at this particular venue in the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan will start the match as strong favorites, given that they have a renowned bowling attack and some great batters in their ranks.

Nepal, meanwhile, qualified for the tournament by beating UAE in the finals of the ACC Men's Premier Cup earlier this year. This is Nepal's first-ever participation in the Asia Cup.

Before the Asia Cup 2023 gets underway in Multan, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by this venue.

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan ODI Records & stats

Multan Cricket Stadium is one of the most iconic grounds in Pakistan. The venue has hosted ten one-day internationals, with Pakistan hosting all of them and winning on seven occasions. India, South Africa, and the West Indies have won one ODI each at the venue. The upcoming match will be the first ODI for Nepal in Multan.

Here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by Multan Cricket Stadium:

Match played: 10

Match won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 323/3 - Pakistan vs. Bangladesh, 2003

Lowest team total: 148/10 - Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 2004

Highest successful run-chase: 306/5 - Pakistan vs. West Indies, 2022

Highest individual score: 127 - Shai Hope (WI) vs. Pakistan, 2022

Best bowling figures: 4/19 - Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2022

Average first-innings score: 255

Multan Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Multan Cricket ground Pitch Report, PAK vs NEP – Asia Cup 2023 (Getty Images)

The pitch at this venue has been great for batting. The average first-innings total in the last three ODIs at Multan has been 283. The flat, dry surface of this specific deck, though, makes it difficult for pace bowlers.

Spinners, however, can be counted on to have their say as the game progresses. If Pakistan, who possess a high-quality batting unit, opts to bat first, fans could expect them to pile up over 300 runs in the first innings.

Multan Cricket Stadium's last ODI match

Babar Azam and Co. celebrates vs West Indies in Multan [Getty Images]

The Multan Cricket Stadium hosted three ODIs between Pakistan and the West Indies in June 2022. The hosts won all three one-day internationals.

The third and the last ODI at the venue saw Pakistan beat the Caribbean unit by 53 runs (DLS method). Rain in the first half of the match reduced the tie to a 48-over per-side affair, with Pakistan scoring 269/9 in their 48 overs in the first innings. Shadab Khan top-scored for the hosts with a 78-ball 86.

In reply, the Pakistani bowlers started their defence on a strong note and killed the game by reducing the visitors to 155/7 inside the 28 overs. The West Indies could only make 216 before getting all-out in 37.2 overs.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 269/9 (Shadab Khan 86, Nicholas Pooran 4/46) beat West Indies 216 (Akeal Hosein 60, Shadab Khan 4/62) by 53 runs (DLS method).