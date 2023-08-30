Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Asia Cup 2023 kicks off on August 30 in Pakistan. This edition will be played across Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Four games will be played in Pakistan, and the rest of the games will be played on Sri Lankan shores. A total of six teams will compete for the title, with the final scheduled to take place on September 17 in Colombo.

The opening game of the Asia Cup 2023 will see Pakistan take on Nepal. It is a Group A fixture, and it will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Both sides are placed in Group A alongside India and will be looking to start the competition on a winning note.

Pakistan recently faced Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series. They whitewashed the three-match ODI series and will be high on confidence.

Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan have all the bases covered and start as favorites going into this edition of the Asia Cup.

Nepal, on the other hand, were part of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 last month. They struggled in the tournament, as they only managed to win two games out of three.

They will be hoping to turn the tables in the Asia Cup 2023 under the leadership of Rohit Paudel.

Pakistan vs Nepal Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Nepal, Match 1, Group A, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: August 30, 2023, Wednesday, 3 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pakistan vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium is expected to be a balanced track. The new ball bowlers may get some movement in the initial part of the game, but the surface settles as the game progresses. The spinners will come into play in the later stages.

Pakistan vs Nepal Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to range between 29 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs Nepal Probable XIs

Pakistan

Probable XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Nepal

Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Saud (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Mulla, Aasif Sheikh, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichanne, Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha

Pakistan vs Nepal Match Prediction

The opening game of the Asia Cup 2023 will see Pakistan take on Nepal.

Both sides have quality players on their side and will be looking to start the tournament on a winning note. Expect a cracking contest on Wednesday.

Pakistan looks strong on paper, and we expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this clash of the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

