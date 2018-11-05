×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018: Top 4 performers from the T20I Series

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
204   //    05 Nov 2018, 17:24 IST

Pakistan whitewashed the Kiwi side 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I Series
Pakistan whitewashed the Kiwi side 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I Series

New Zealand and Pakistan played a T20I series in the U.A.E last week, where Pakistan won all three matches to whitewash the Kiwi side and also extend their T20I series winning streak to 11. Earlier, the Pakistani side had defeated the Australian side before New Zealand visited the U.A.E. They convincingly defeated the NZ side in the shortest format of the game defeating them by 2 runs in the first match, 6 wickets in the 2nd T20I and by 47 runs to complete a clean sweep.

While New Zealand made a return to international cricket after a long break, the relentless Pakistan team gave them no time to settle down. Here's a look at the top 4 performers of the T20I series -


#1 Most Runs - Mohammad Hafeez (132)

Mohammad Hafeez continued his fine form with the bat
Mohammad Hafeez continued his fine form with the bat

Mohammad Hafeez was in fine touch against the Australian side when Pakistan clashed with them in the T20I series. He was the second highest run-getter in the series behind Babar Azam but he scored more runs than Azam in the series against New Zealand and finished at the top place in the list of the top scorers of the series.

The Pakistani all-rounder scored 132 runs in 3 matches at an average of 132 as he was dismissed only once in the 3 innings he played. He had a high score of 53* in the 3rd T20I which helped Pakistan complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the series. The stalwart scored 45 runs in the first match and stayed unbeaten on 34 in the 2nd T20I. He also had a healthy strike-rate of 145.05 in the series. Hafeez also picked one wicket in the three-match series.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018 Pakistan Cricket New Zealand Cricket Mohammad Hafeez Babar Azam
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Post-match review
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I : Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2018: Relentless Pakistan sets...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I : Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Analysing the reasons behind Pakistan's T20I domination...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 31 Oct
PAK 148/6 (20.0 ov)
NZ 146/6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 2 runs
PAK VS NZ live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 02 Nov
NZ 153/7 (20.0 ov)
PAK 154/4 (19.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
PAK 166/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 119/10 (16.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 47 runs
PAK VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 07 Nov, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
2nd ODI | Fri, 09 Nov, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 11 Nov, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
1st Test | Fri, 16 Nov, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
2nd Test | Sat, 24 Nov, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
3rd Test | Mon, 03 Dec, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us