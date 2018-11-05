Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018: Top 4 performers from the T20I Series

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 204 // 05 Nov 2018, 17:24 IST

Pakistan whitewashed the Kiwi side 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I Series

New Zealand and Pakistan played a T20I series in the U.A.E last week, where Pakistan won all three matches to whitewash the Kiwi side and also extend their T20I series winning streak to 11. Earlier, the Pakistani side had defeated the Australian side before New Zealand visited the U.A.E. They convincingly defeated the NZ side in the shortest format of the game defeating them by 2 runs in the first match, 6 wickets in the 2nd T20I and by 47 runs to complete a clean sweep.

While New Zealand made a return to international cricket after a long break, the relentless Pakistan team gave them no time to settle down. Here's a look at the top 4 performers of the T20I series -

#1 Most Runs - Mohammad Hafeez (132)

Mohammad Hafeez continued his fine form with the bat

Mohammad Hafeez was in fine touch against the Australian side when Pakistan clashed with them in the T20I series. He was the second highest run-getter in the series behind Babar Azam but he scored more runs than Azam in the series against New Zealand and finished at the top place in the list of the top scorers of the series.

The Pakistani all-rounder scored 132 runs in 3 matches at an average of 132 as he was dismissed only once in the 3 innings he played. He had a high score of 53* in the 3rd T20I which helped Pakistan complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the series. The stalwart scored 45 runs in the first match and stayed unbeaten on 34 in the 2nd T20I. He also had a healthy strike-rate of 145.05 in the series. Hafeez also picked one wicket in the three-match series.

