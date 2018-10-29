×
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Top 3 Performers of the T20I series

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
158   //    29 Oct 2018, 17:13 IST

Aaron Finch scored 4 runs in 3 matches while Sarfraz Ahmed could not score a single run in the series
Aaron Finch scored 4 runs in 3 matches while Sarfraz Ahmed could not score a single run in the series

Pakistan whitewashed the Australian side 3-0 in the recently concluded 3-match T20I series between the two sides. The Men in Green proved why they deserve to be the number one team in T20 rankings after a superb effort against Australia in the U.A.E. Sarfraz Ahmed's side batted first in all the 3 matches and their bowling successfully defended the target in the second innings.

While the Australian bowlers performed well, it was their batting which let them down as they fell short by a huge margin of 66 runs in the first match. They fought back in the second match just to fall short of 11 runs while the Pakistani team defeated Australia by 33 runs in the 3rd encounter of the series.

Here's a look at the top 3 performers of the T20I series-

#1 Babar Azam - Most Runs (163)

Babar Azam's clinical batting performances helped him gallop to the top of the ICC T20 batsmen's rankings
Babar Azam's clinical batting performances helped him gallop to the top of the ICC T20 batsmen's rankings

It was Babar Azam who set the tone of the series for Pakistan as his 68* in the first match helped his side reach 155/8 in 20 overs. Azam stayed on the crease in the entire innings batting for all 20 overs. He scored a half-century in the third T20 international as well after hitting 45 in the second match.

Babar scored 163 runs in 3 matches at an average of 81.50 and a strike-rate of 117.52. Though these numbers indicate that Azam played slow but his innings mattered the most in the end as no other batsman managed to have 2 half-centuries to his name in the series. In the latest ICC T20 rankings, Babar Azam notched the top spot due to his good form in the Australia series.

