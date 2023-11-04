Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

New Zealand will play their eighth match of the 2023 World Cup against Pakistan today in Bengaluru. It is a virtual do-or-die match for both teams as the winner will gain a significant advantage in the race to the semifinals.

Pakistan are sixth in the points table right now, while New Zealand are fourth. But if the Men in Green win today, they will have the same points as the Kiwis. Pakistan can even jump ahead of the Blackcaps in terms of net run rate if they win by 85 runs or 15 overs to spare.

Before the exciting clash between Pakistan and New Zealand gets underway, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, weather forecast, and prediction for this 2023 World Cup match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Match 35, 2023 World Cup.

Date and Time: November 4, 2023, Saturday; 10:30 am IST.

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pakistan vs New Zealand pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru is a batting paradise. The boundaries are not too big as well, which is why fans can expect a high-scoring match today. Pakistan played against Australia at this venue earlier in the tournament. This is the first match for New Zealand on this ground.

Pakistan vs New Zealand weather forecast

Thundershowers are predicted in Bengaluru today; there is close to an 80% chance of rain in the afternoon. A shortened match between Pakistan and New Zealand is likely.

Pakistan vs New Zealand probable XIs

Pakistan:

Probable XI

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Haris Rauf.

New Zealand

Probable XI

Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (c and wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup match prediction

Pakistan vs New Zealand should be an exciting match, but rain could play spoilsport. With a high chance of rain in the afternoon, the D/L method will likely come into play today. The team batting second could have a slight advantage.

Pakistan have momentum on their side, having defeated Bangladesh comfortably in their last game, while New Zealand are on a two-match losing streak. Also, the Men in Green have dominated the Blackcaps at ICC events, giving them an edge in this encounter.

Prediction: Pakistan to win against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).