Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips

Abdul Rahman FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 23 // 08 Nov 2018, 20:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pakistan v New Zealand - 1st One Day International

After a humiliating T20I series defeat, Kiwis started the ODI series on a good note. Although Pakistan are currently the best T20I side in the world, they are not having a good time in ODIs. Their performance in the Asia Cup wasn't impressive at all and now they have lost the first ODI against New Zealand as well. It was Pakistan's 11th consecutive defeat against the New Zealand in ODIs.

The second ODI of the 3-match series will be played on Thursday. Having won the first ODI, New Zealand will surely want to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. On the other hand, Pakistan will try their best to keep the series alive by winning the second match.

Match Details

Date: 9 November 2018

Time : 15:00 Local Time

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Expected Playing XI

Pakistan:

Expected XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Junaid Khan.

New Zealand:

Expected XI: George Worker, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls/BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Wicket-keeper: Tom Latham

Both Tom Latham and Sarfaraz Ahmed performed well in the last match, but Latham is technically a better batsman than Sarfaraz Ahmed. Hence Tom Latham can fetch more points than Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Imam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam is a default pick. Azam has been a consistent performer for Pakistan in the limited overs cricket. His records while playing in UAE are very impressive. He can give you more points than any other players.

Kane Williamson is New Zealand's best batsman across formats at the moment. In the first match, he failed to convert the start, but he has the potential to play big knocks. He should be a default pick in the fantasy XI.

Ross Taylor has been very consistent for New Zealand in this format. His performance in the first match was very impressive. He will surely want to continue his form in this match as well.

Imam-ul-Haq is a very good batsman and has been performing consistently since his ODI debut. He will cost you fewer credits and will provide a good balance to your fantasy XI. He should be a certainty in the fantasy team.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim and Colin de Grandhomme

Mohammad Hafeez is a fine batsman and a decent spinner. He will surely give you some useful points with his all-round abilities.

Imad Wasim performed really well in the last match with both bat and ball, which makes him an obvious pick.

Colin de Grandhomme bowled really well in the last match but failed with the bat. He is a kind of player who will fetch you points for sure.

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan

Trent Boult is an obvious pick as he was the star performer for the New Zealand in the last match. Currently, he is one of the best left-arm pacers in the world. So, he must be in your fantasy team.

Hasan Ali failed in the last match, but he is a world class limited overs bowler. He will surely want to bounce back in the match.

Shadab Khan was the star performer for Pakistan in the last match. Being a leg-spinner, he will play a major role for Pakistan on the spin-friendly Abu Dhabi pitch. He can contribute with the bat as well. He should be a valuable addition to your fantasy XI.

Choices of Captain and Vice Captain

Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Hafeez, Ross Taylor, Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan.