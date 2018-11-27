Stats from Pakistan's win over New Zealand in the 2nd Test

Nishant Kumar

The architect of Pakistan's victory was Yasir Shah, who finished with a match tally of 14 wickets.

Pakistan made their way back into the three-match Test series against New Zealand in style, winning the second Test at Dubai by innings and 16 runs. Unlike the first match, a thriller which resulted in New Zealand's win by 4 runs, this was a one-sided affair in which Pakistan outplayed the Kiwis in every department.

After winning the toss, Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed opted to bat first. The batsmen proved their captain's decision right and posted a total of 418 for 5. Haris Sohail and Babar Azam struck brilliant hundreds while Azhar Ali also contributed a significant 81.

In reply, Kiwis were hit down by Yasir Shah's storm who ran through the New Zealand batting order with eight wickets in the first innings. New Zealand were bundled out for 90, the lowest ever score by a team in UAE.

The match was over at this very moment and the rest was a mere formality. Yasir took another fifer in the second inning and this time New Zealand took their score to 312. Thus, Pakistan won the match by an inning and 16 runs.

Here are some of the interesting stats of this match:

419 - It was 419th Test match played by Pakistan (Won - 136, Lost - 124, Drawn - 159).

428 - It was 428th Test match played by New Zealand (Won - 93, Lost - 171, Drawn - 164).

820 - No. of total runs scored in the match (Runs break-up: Bat - 802, Extras - 18)

76 - No. of fours hit in the match. Haris Sohail hit 13 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen.

5 - No. of sixes hit in the match, Babar Azam hit 2 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen.

2 - No. of half-centuries scored in the match ( one each by Babar Azam and Haris Sohail)

4 - No. of half-centuries scored in the match ( one each by Azhar Ali, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls)

147 - No. of runs scored by Haris Sohail in the 1st innings of the match, the highest individual score in the match.

186 - No. of runs added by Haris Sohail and Babar Azam for the 5th wicket in the 1st innings of the match, the highest partnership for any wicket in the match.

25 - No. of wickets which fell down in the match.

8/41 - Bowling figures of Yasir Shah in the 1st innings of New Zealand, the best by any bowler in the match.

90 - New Zealand's score in the first inning. This is the lowest ever score by a team in UAE.

14 - Total no. of wickets picked up by Yasir Shah, which is the second best match-figures by a Pakistani.

Individual Records:

Haris Sohail scored his 2nd test hundred in 9 matches.

Babar Azam hit his maiden test century in 17th match.

Yasir Shah re-wrote many pages of the record book with his magical performance in this match. His match figure of 14/184 is the second best for any Pakistani bowler in Tests after Imran Khan's 14/116. It was also the best match-figures against New Zealand in Tests.