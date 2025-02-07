Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head stats and records you need to know before 2025 PAK ODI tri-series

The Pakistan vs New Zealand match will kick off the 2025 ODI tri-series in Karachi. The triangular tournament also features South Africa, who have sent a 'B' squad for the series.

This series will help all three teams gear up for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which will also happen in Pakistan. In fact, Pakistan and New Zealand are in the same group for the mega event.

Thus, the Pakistan vs New Zealand match on February 8 is of utmost importance. Before the game kicks off, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams in ODI cricket.

Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record in ODIs against New Zealand by 61-51. The two teams have battled in 116 matches, with one ending in a tie and three ending with no result.

The Men in Green won their last meeting against the Kiwis during the group stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Here's a look at the overall summary of the head-to-head stats:

ODI matches played: 116

Won by Pakistan: 61

Won by New Zealand: 51

Tied: 1

No result: 3.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI head-to-head record in Pakistan

The upcoming tri-series will take place on Pakistan's soil. They have a colossal 22-6 lead in the head-to-head record against New Zealand in home ODIs.

The two teams clashed in six ODIs at the National Stadium in 2023, with both nations recording three wins each. Here is the overall head-to-head summary:

ODI matches played: 28

Won by Pakistan: 22

Won by New Zealand: 6.

Last 5 Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI matches

Pakistan have dominated New Zealand in recent ODIs, winning four out of their last five battles. As aforementioned, the previous battle between the two teams happened in the World Cup. Pakistan conceded 401 runs to New Zealand but still ended up winning by 21 runs, thanks to D/L method and Fakhar Zaman's 81-ball 126.

Here's a summary of the scorecards of the last five matches between Pakistan and New Zealand:

PAK (200/1) beat NZ (401/6) by 21 runs, Nov 4, 2023. NZ (299) beat PAK (252) by 47 runs, May 7, 2023. PAK (334/6) beat NZ (232) by 102 runs, May 5, 2023. PAK (287/6) beat NZ (261) by 26 runs, May 3, 2023. PAK (337/3) beat NZ (336/5) by 7 wickets, Apr 29, 2023.

