Pakistan vs Scotland: Five key Pak players to look for in the series

Being the No.1 ranked T20I side in the world right now, Pakistan will definitely enter the tournament as favourites.

Harigovind Thoyakkat TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 16:45 IST 1.91K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

As Pakistan begins their tour of Scotland today, they might be wary of an unexpected Scotland attack, especially after Scotland's thrilling victory over the No.1 ranked ODI side England at Edinburgh, as it is no longer easy to dismiss the power of the so-called minnows in cricket.

The two-match T20 series will be broadcast live for Indian viewers from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Sportskeeda has acquired exclusive digital broadcasting rights for the two T20Is that will take place at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on June 12 and June 13, 20:30 IST onwards.

Pakistan are by no means a poor team. Being the No.1 ranked T20I side in the world right now, they will definitely enter the tournament as favorites. And the team's victory chances will be backed up the performance of some key players, and here we take a look at some of them.

#1. Ahmed Shehzad

Ahmed Shehzad in practice prior to the Scotland series

Ahmed Shehzad is one of those talented batsmen that Pakistan have tried to nurture over a decade now. He made his debut as a 17-year old against the mighty Aussies in an ODI series. His skill was evident from the very beginning, though he often displayed a lack of consistency.

However, since the 2014 T20 World Cup where he became the first cricketer from Pakistan to score hundreds in every format of the game, Shehzad has found a place in Pakistan's limited-overs squads more often than not. A well-rounded opening batsman and often called as the heir to the throne that former opener Saeed Anwar has left behind, Shehzad would be the player that Pakistan looks up to, so as to gain a good start to their innings.

Shehzad has scored 1416 T20I runs from 55 matches at an average of 26.72. He has one hundred and seven fifties in his tally, and scores at a decent strike rate of 115.88.