Pakistan vs Scotland Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

As all the drama surrounding India, New Zealand and Afghanistan unfolds in Group 2 of the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Pakistan - yes, Pakistan - have shed their infamous cloak of unpredictability to turn in four clinical performances on the trot, cruising into the semi-finals of the tournament with consummate ease. Their final Super 12 encounter, to be played against Scotland on Sunday, November 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, will present them with an opportunity to iron out any final kinks before they attempt to go all the way.

Meanwhile, Scotland will have an eye on proving to the world they aren't just there to make up numbers. Kyle Coetzer's men were crushed by India only two days ago, but they are a proud, spirited bunch who are capable of playing a much higher brand of cricket. While they aren't expected to push Pakistan to the limit, they will look to take advantage of any complacency that might've crept into their opposition camp.

Scotland weren't expected to beat India by any stretch of the imagination, but they were made to look truly amateur by the Men in Blue. 85 was all Scotland managed, with as many as seven batters registering single-digit scores. They will look to improve on what was a shambolic batting display, but Pakistan's well-rounded bowling attack is absolutely deadly.

Haris Rauf, Shaheeh Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan have been consistent throughout the T20 World Cup, while Hasan Ali broke a period of indifferent form in the previous game. Bowling has never been a problem for Pakistan, though. Incredibly, they seem to be methodically correcting every issue they've had with their playing XI.

In addition to Hasan Ali returning to form, middle-order veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have turned in crucial performances in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. With Pakistan's opening combination continuing in its prolific vein and Asif Ali coming of age as a finisher, the Men in Green are utterly bulletproof.

Scotland have a capable bowling attack. Mark Watt has been a standout in the T20 World Cup, while Safyaan Sharif and Brad Wheal have supported him fairly well. Michael Leask's fighting spirit has served him well in both departments, while Chris Greaves is lethal on his day.

It's the batting that needs to step up for Scotland, and it's their experienced batters who need to put the lineup on their shoulders. George Munsey's innovative hitting has been restricted to flashes in the T20 World Cup, while Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross have underwhelmed.

Unfortunately for Scotland, Pakistan aren't the opposition against which they can find some touch. Babar Azam's men are relentless, and even if they choose to rest and rotate ahead of the semi-finals, they should be able to cruise to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Pakistan to win Match 41 of the T20 World Cup

