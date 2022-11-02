Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 36

Pakistan will lock horns with South Africa in the 36th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The Sydney Cricket Ground will host this all-important Group 2 fixture on Thursday.

Pakistan didn’t have the best of starts to the tournament. They lost to India in their opening fixture at the MCG. They failed to bounce back as they lost a hard-fought contest against Zimbabwe. The Asian giants registered their first win of the tournament when they beat the Netherlands in their most recent clash.

After being asked to bowl first, the Pakistan bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Dutch side to 91 in their 20 overs. They picked up nine wickets in total, with Shadab Khan finishing with three.

Mohammad Rizwan, who opened the batting, scored 49 off 39 balls to help the team chase down the total in the 14th over. They will have to win their remaining games and hope that other results go their way in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

South Africa, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far. They had to share points with Zimbabwe in their first match as rain played spoilsport. They thumped Bangladesh in their next game and carried forward the winning momentum to beat the mighty Indians in their next fixture.

The South African bowlers bowled brilliantly and limited India to 133/9. Lungi Ngidi starred with the ball with four wickets. Wayne Parnell also chipped in with three scalps.

In reply, they got off to a shaky start but a solid partnership between Aiden Markram (52) and David Miller (59*) helped them get across the line with two balls to spare. They will be hoping to repeat their performance against Pakistan on Thursday.

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, Match 36, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: November 3 2022, Thursday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pakistan vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Pakistan vs South Africa Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with temperatures in Sydney expected to range between 13 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs South Africa Probable XIs

Pakistan

Pakistan have finally found the right combination and are expected to go with the winning XI for their game against the Proteas on Thursday.

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

South Africa

South Africa won their last fixture against India and will be brimming with confidence. They aren't expected to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Pakistan vs South Africa where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

